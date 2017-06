A broker monitors share prices at a brokerage firm in Mumbai August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The Sensex falls 0.27 percent while the Nifty is down 0.26 percent.

Banks such as ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) fall ahead of inflation data, to be released around 12 p.m.

ICICI Bank falls 0.8 percent while HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS) is down 0.9 percent.

A Reuters poll forecast the wholesale price index, India's main inflation gauge, rose an annual 7.7 percent, faster than 7.55 percent in August and well above the central bank's comfort level of 4-5 percent.

Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) gains 0.17 percent while Axis Bank (AXBK.NS) is up 0.36 percent ahead of their July-September earnings later in the day.