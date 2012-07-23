A trader looks at a screen at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai March 7, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The Sensex falls 0.9 percent, while the Nifty loses 0.92 percent. Falls track weaker regional shares, with the MSCI Asia-Pacific excluding Japan index down 2.2 percent on the day, on growing worries Spain will need to resort to a sovereign bailout.

Shares in Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS) fall 5.1 percent after the chairman of the auto maker said over the weekend the Manesar factory hit by a deadly riot is not yet ready to reopen.

Shares in Reliance Communications (RLCM.NS) drop 3.2 percent on Monday after shelving a planned Singapore initial public offering for its undersea cable unit, citing unfavourable market conditions.

Shares in cigarette maker ITC (ITC.NS) fall 1 percent ahead of April-June earnings results due out on Thursday.