Reuters Market Eye - The benchmark BSE Sensex is down 1.1 percent, while the broader Nifty falls 1.2 percent, hurt by a decline in shares of blue chip companies as foreign investors turned sellers for a seventh straight session as of Monday.

The rupee approached a record low on Tuesday, further denting sentiment.

The Lok Sabha approval for a plan worth nearly $20 billion on Monday to provide cheap grain to the poor, which was also seen raising concerns about the country's fiscal deficit.

HDFC Bank Ltd (HDBK.NS) is down 3.2 percent, while ITC Ltd (ITC.NS) falls 1 percent.

Traders remain wary about foreign flows after overseas investors sold about $810 million worth of shares in the previous seven sessions through Monday, ahead of June-quarter GDP data and the expiry of August derivatives contracts this week.

Falls also tracked lower Asian stocks after the United States signalled possible military action against the Syrian government over a suspected chemical weapons attack.

