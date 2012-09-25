People watch a news channel displayed on a large screen on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange building, February 28, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The Sensex falls 0.04 percent, while the Nifty is down 0.17 percent. Lenders fall on profit-taking after Bank Nifty rose 14.3 percent so far this month.

State Bank of India (SBI.NS) falls 0.7 percent, while Axis Bank (AXBK.NS) falls 2.8 percent.

Shares exposed to India's state-owned electricity distributors gained in early trade on Tuesday before succumbing to profit-booking, after the government approved a bailout plan for the cash-strapped utilities.

Power Finance Corp (PWFC.BO) falls 1.6 percent, while Canara Bank (CNBK.NS) is down 1.1 percent.

Shares in Cairn India (CAIL.NS) fall around 3.5 percent as Cairn Energy raises about $922 million by selling an 8 percent stake in its former Indian unit. (Click here to read full story)