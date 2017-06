Reuters Market Eye - The Sensex falls 0.24 percent, while the Nifty loses 0.27 percent. Falls track flat to weaker regional shares, with the MSCI Asia-Pacific excluding Japan index flat on the day.

Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) falls 0.7 percent ahead of its April-June quarter earnings after the markets close.

Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS) gains 1.4 percent after dropping 8.9 percent on Thursday, in what was its biggest daily fall since July 2010 after shutting production at a factory in Manesar following a deadly riot.