A trader looks at a screen at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai March 13, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The Sensex falls 0.12 percent, while the Nifty declines 0.24 percent. Asian shares fell on Tuesday as investors repositioned before a court ruling on the euro zone's bailout funds which could remove one risk for Europe, and a Fed meeting that may yield widely expected stimulus measures.

Shares in Sterlite Industries Ltd STRL.NS fell 2.6 percent and Sesa Goa Ltd SESA.NS dropped 5.8 percent after Goa temporarily suspended all mining activities starting on Tuesday.

India's state-run oil marketing companies rose on media reports that a government cabinet panel will meet later in the day to look into a potential hike in fuel prices.

Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL.NS) rose 2 percent, while Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL.NS) rose 1.7 percent.