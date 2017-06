A broker (L) watches a TV news channel as another monitors share prices at a brokerage firm in Mumbai August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The Sensex falls around 0.01 percent, while the Nifty loses around 0.04 percent. Asian shares outside Japan also range-bound, with caution prevailing ahead of euro zone GDP data and U.S. July retail sales data.

India will release inflation data for July around noon.

Coal India (COAL.NS) rises 1.9 percent after posting its highest-ever quarterly profit on Monday.

Suzlon Energy (SUZL.NS) slumps as much as 9 percent to a record low at 16.10 rupees after saying it swung to a net loss in the April-June quarter. Shares last down 4.2 percent.