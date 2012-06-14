Reuters Market Eye - The Sensex is trading down around 0.2 pct, while the Nifty loses around 0.3 percent, as traders await inflation data later in the day. The wholesale price index is expected to rise 7.6 percent in May from a year ago, the fastest pace this year.
Tech shares lead gainers: Infosys gains 1.2 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services adds 0.5 percent.
The NSE's bank index is down 0.7 percent: HDFC Bank falls 0.2 percent, SBI Bank loses 0.9 percent.
Larsen & Toubro (LART.NS) falls 1.9 percent on profit taking, after gaining 2.6 percent on Wednesday