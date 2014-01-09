Investors watch a display at a local share market in Chandigarh December 18, 2008. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex edges up 0.05 percent, while the Nifty inches 0.03 percent higher.

Software stocks gain a day ahead of Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) Oct-Dec earnings. Infosys gains 1.4 percent, while Wipro Ltd (WIPR.NS) is up 0.6 percent.

Gold-based lenders surge to their maximum daily limit after the RBI on Wednesday relaxed gold lending rules. Muthoot Finance (MUTT.NS) surges 20 percent, while Manappuram Finance (MNFL.NS) jumps 19.8 percent.

Also helping sentiment, foreign investors bought Indian shares worth 796.8 million rupees on Wednesday, ending a three-day selling streak.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)