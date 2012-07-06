Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex was flat, while the 50-share Nifty lost 0.1 percent, tracking weakness in other Asian markets after monetary easing in China, the euro zone and Britain sparked worries about global growth.

Global investors are now geared up for the U.S. monthly employment data at 1230 GMT, with consensus forecasts for an increase of 90,000 jobs.

Software service exporters fell. Infosys (INFY.NS) wass down 1.1 percent, also pressured ahead of its earnings results on July 12. However, ITC advanced 1.1 percent, heading for a second day of gains, benefitting as a defensive play.

Traders also cited monsoon worries after the shortfall in rains has widened to nearly 50 percent of the typical average in the past week. Weak monsoon could raise fears of inflation given the impact on agricultural output.