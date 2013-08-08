People watch a news channel displayed on a large screen on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange building, February 28, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex is flat in choppy trade as investors await further steps from the government to help support the rupee. The BSE Sensex is up 0.13 percent, while the broader Nifty is up 0.2 percent.

Tata Motors up on hopes that higher sales at its Jaguar Land River unit, especially in China, would help offset declining sales in its home market.

Shares in Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS) gain 4 percent after the central bank removes restrictions on shareholdings from foreign institutional investors.

Ranbaxy Laboratories (RANB.NS) is up 8.4 percent after better-than-expected April-June sales at its U.S. unit.

However, Wipro (WIPR.NS) falls 2.2 percent as investors take profits after recent gains.

(Reporting by Himank Sharma)