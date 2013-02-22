Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex falls 0.09 percent, while the 50-share Nifty is down 0.19 percent.

Infosys (INFY.NS) gains 1.27 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) is up 0.7 percent on hopes of incentives for exporters in the 2013/14 budget to be unveiled on February 28.

However, shares in Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd (HDFC.NS) fall 2.85 percent after Goldman Sachs cut its rating to "sell" from "neutral", on expectations that Asia's third-largest economy would recover at a "modest" pace and the prospect of rising competition.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)