Oil futures climb 1 percent after U.S. stockpile draw
TOKYO Oil futures rose on Thursday after slumping to a three-week low the previous session, buoyed by an industry report that showed U.S. crude stockpiles had fallen more than expected.
Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex falls 0.09 percent, while the 50-share Nifty is down 0.19 percent.
Infosys (INFY.NS) gains 1.27 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) is up 0.7 percent on hopes of incentives for exporters in the 2013/14 budget to be unveiled on February 28.
However, shares in Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd (HDFC.NS) fall 2.85 percent after Goldman Sachs cut its rating to "sell" from "neutral", on expectations that Asia's third-largest economy would recover at a "modest" pace and the prospect of rising competition.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
Gold held steady on Thursday, after hitting a five-week high in the previous session, supported by geopolitical tensions and a weaker dollar, but expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates this month weighed on prices.