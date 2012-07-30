Brokers engage in trading on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai March 25, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye -The Sensex gains 1.1 percent, while the Nifty advances 1.1 percent, heading for their second consecutive session of gains, tracking a rally in Asian shares.

ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) rises 3.5 percent, extending gains after posting on Friday better-than-expected April-June earnings.

State Bank of India (SBI.NS) gains 1.4 percent on bargain hunting after dropping 3.8 percent on Friday when state-run lenders dropped on concerns about a rise in bad assets compared to the private sector.

Other blue chips also gain: Infosys (INFY.NS) adds 1.8 percent while Larsen & Toubro (LART.NS) rises 2 percent.

Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors bought stocks worth 5.6 billion rupees on Friday, a relief from their three consecutive days of selling till Thursday.