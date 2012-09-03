Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai July 23, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The Sensex gains 0.26 percent while the Nifty also adds 0.51 percent, after a government panel proposed deferring the general anti-avoidance rules (GAAR).

Traders took long position in a oversold market helped by the advisory panel suggestions, on the GAAR, deferring the controversial set of rules for tax avoidance until 2016.

However, Bernanke, speaking in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, dashed some hopes for a signal of quick action. Bernanke's comments bolstered bets that the central bank was closer to providing more stimulus for an economy that is close to stalling.

Leading the gains: Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) up 1.9 percent, Bajaj Auto (BAJA.NS) rises 2.3 percent while Infosys (INFY.NS) rises 0.7 percent.