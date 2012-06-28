Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai July 23, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The Sensex gains 0.25 percent, while Nifty also adds 0.26 percent, after Prime Minister Manmohan Singh summoned officials on Wednesday to formulate an economic revival plan.

Infrastructure shares rise on continued hopes for more measures in this sector: Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL.NS) rises 0.7 percent, while Larsen & Toubro (LART.NS) adds 0.6 percent.

However, Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) shares fall 1.35 percent, a day after the auto maker said it will shut down one of its factories for three days this week.

Trading is expected to be volatile on derivative expiry day, rollovers key.

(manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)