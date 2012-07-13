Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai July 23, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The Sensex gains 0.44 percent, while the Nifty adds 0.41 percent. Domestic gains track a rally in Asian stocks after China's second-quarter gross domestic product data came in within forecasts after investors had feared Asia's largest economy would show a much bigger slowdown in growth.

TCS (TCS.NS) shares gain 2.2 percent, a day after posting better-than-expected numbers quarterly profit for January-March.

HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS) shares were up 1.6 percent ahead of its earnings later in the day.

Provisional exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors were buyers in Indian shares worth 2.69 billion rupees on Thursday and have invested 70.43 billion rupees so far this month.

