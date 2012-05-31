People walk pass the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building displaying India's benchmark share index on its facade, in Mumbai September 30, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex extended losses, the 1-year swap rate fell, and bond prices held on to gains on Thursday after January-March growth fell to a much lower-than-expected 5.3 percent, raising expectations for interest rate cuts.

The Sensex slightly extended losses to 1.3 percent on the day. The 1-year swap rate fell 4 basis points to 7.85 percent. It was trading at 7.89 percent before the gross domestic product announcement.

The 10-year government bond yields fell 11 basis points on the day, with bond prices having gained ahead of the data on expectations for a weak number.

The rupee was holding steady at 56.42/45 to the dollar, after earlier hitting a record low at 56.52.

(Reporting By Mumbai markets team)