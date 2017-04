People watch a large screen displaying the benchmark share index on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex fell for a third straight session on Tuesday, continuing to retreat from record highs hit last week to mark their lowest close in 1-1/2 weeks as lenders including HDFC Bank were hit after foreign investors sold index futures.

HDFC Bank Ltd (HDBK.NS) provisionally fell 1.1 percent, while State Bank of India ended lower 2.1 percent.

The Sensex provisionally closed 0.73 percent lower and the broader Nifty lost 0.68 percent, marking their lowest close since April 16.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)