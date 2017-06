An Indian broker monitors indices during trading hours at a brokerage firm in Mumbai September 8, 2005. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The Sensex and the Nifty gain around 0.5 percent. Banking shares, as measured by the NSE banking index, gain for a second day after RBI deputy governor sees room for interest rate adjustments.

HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS) up 1.6 percent, while State Bank of India (SBI.NS) adds 1.3 percent

The rupee strengthens to its highest in more than a week.

Traders say falling oil prices also improving domestic sentiment. Globally, investors looking ahead at outcome of emergency G7 meeting later in the day.