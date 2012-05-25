Infosys denies promoters selling stake in company
MUMBAI Infosys Ltd denied a media report on Friday that the founders of India's second-biggest software services exporter were looking to sell their entire 12.75 percent stake in the company.
MUMBAI The BSE Sensex ended flat on Friday, as state-controlled oil companies fell on fears this week's petrol price hike would be partially rolled back, casting doubts over a potential increase in other fuels such as diesel.
Oil stocks Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL.NS) fell 2.1 percent, while Indian Oil Corporation (IOC.NS) fell 1.6 percent.
The BSE index provisionally ended flat at 16,230.32 points.
The broader 50-share Nifty also ended flat at 4,920.40 points.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)
