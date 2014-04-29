A man looks at the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex is down 0.27 percent, while the broader Nifty is 0.15 percent lower, retreating for a third day after scaling record highs on Friday.

Sentiment weak as foreign investors sold index futures worth 11.70 billion rupees ($193.21 million) over the previous two sessions.

Lenders lead the declines given the sector comprises a major portion of index futures: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDBK.NS) falls 1.2 percent, while State Bank of India is down 0.7 percent.

Kotak Mahindra Bank (KTKM.NS) falls 1.4 percent and Indusind Bank Ltd (INBK.NS) is down 1.1 percent.

Consumer goods maker Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HLL.NS) falls 2.7 percent following disappointment over its January-March sales volume growth.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)