Investors watch the share index at a local share trading market in Chandigarh November 12, 2008. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex is up 0.35 percent and the Nifty gains 0.29 percent. Consumer goods and pharmaceuticals shares extend gains to record highs, benefiting from their defensive nature in an uncertain market environment and from confidence about their growth prospects.

Hindustan Unilever (HLL.NS) gains 2.3 percent, after earlier making an all-time high at 719.10 rupees, adding to its 9.9 percent rise on Wednesday.

ITC (ITC.NS) is up 0.4 percent after hitting a record high of 371.90 rupees earlier.

Among pharmaceutical stocks, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (SUN.NS) is up 1 percent, after making a record high of 1132.50 rupees, while Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (REDY.NS) gains 1.1 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)