People look at a large screen displaying India's benchmark share index on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai May 18, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

The BSE Sensex gains 0.37 percent, while the broader Nifty is up 0.31 percent, recovering from 2-1/2 week lows hit on Wednesday and on track to snap a four-session losing streak.

Banks lead gains on value-buying. ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) advances 1.24 percent after falling 4.3 percent over the previous four sessions after its quarterly earnings disappointed some investors.

Asian shares edged up and the dollar held slim gains amid expectations of an upbeat U.S. payrolls report later in the session, which could show the economy shaking off a severe winter.

Shares in technology stocks are gaining on the back of expectations of a better nonfarm payroll data, due later in the day. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) gains 1.2 percent, while Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) is up 1.4 percent.

Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth of $75.3 million on Wednesday, provisional exchange data shows, totalling 55.70 billion rupees for 2014 so far.

(Reporting by Indulal P)