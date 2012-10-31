Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Workers pull a hand-cart in front of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai May 19, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex rose on Wednesday, recovering from steep falls in the previous session, as auto makers such as Maruti Suzuki India rose on hopes sales would rebound, while drug makers including Glenmark Pharmaceuticals(GLEN.NS) extended a recent rally on the back of robust earnings.

SBI pulled back from the previous session's drop as hopes of sturdier-than-expected quarterly earnings offset concerns after the RBI on Tuesday raised the provisioning level for restructured assets.

The Sensex posted its biggest monthly fall since May, reversing the gains seen last month after the impact from the government's slew of fiscal and economic reforms waned.

Investors had hoped the Reserve Bank of India would help stem losses by cutting interest rates on Tuesday, but the central bank opted instead to tackle liquidity via a cut in the cash reserve ratio, sending shares lower.

"After RBI policy, there are no further triggers but only hopes of some more reforms," said Vijay Kedia, director at private wealth management firm Kedia Securities.

"Upside seems capped and market would remain choppy for the near term," he said.

The BSE index rose 0.4 percent or 74.53 points to end at 18,505.38, falling 1.37 percent for the month, pulling back after surging 7.65 percent in September.

The 50-share Nifty rose 0.39 percent or 21.80 points to 5,619.70, also falling 1.47 percent for the month.

State Bank of India gained 1.7 percent, rebounding from the previous session's 4.3 percent fall.

SBI Chairman Pratip Chaudhuri said on Tuesday asset quality in July-September was looking better than in the first quarter of the fiscal year, raising hopes for quarterly earnings due next week.

Maruti Suzuki rose 3.4 percent after India's biggest carmaker said on Tuesday it expects sales to accelerate in the months ahead helped by new launches after posting a fifth-straight quarterly profit decline.

Tata Motors(TAMO.NS) shares gained 2.9 percent after Goldman Sachs said the auto maker's market cap has potential to reach $30 billion by fiscal 2017, from its current value of $13.8 billion, should unit Jaguar Land Rover take action such as launching smaller engine and lower priced vehicles.

Shares of Indian drug firms extended gains after reporting strong quarterly earnings.

Glenmark shares rose 8.6 percent on Tuesday after its net profit almost tripled in the July-September quarter.

India's no. 2 drug maker Dr Reddy's Laboratories (REDY.NS) gained 1.9 percent, up for a third day, after posting a better-than-expected 32 percent rise in quarterly net profit.

Biocon (BION.NS) shares gained 2.4 percent after posting a 4.7 percent rise in quarterly net profit.

However, among decliners, Larsen & Toubro (LART.NS) fell 0.7 percent, down for a third session on continued profit-booking after a rally last week helped by market-beating July-September earnings.

BHEL lost 1.75 percent, continuing to reel after reporting a drop in quarterly earnings on Monday.

ONGC fell 1.65 percent after Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to 'underperform' from 'neutral', citing rising risks to earnings in fiscal 2012/13, sparking worries about the company's outlook.

(Additional Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)