A broker monitors share prices while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex falls 0.49 percent, while the broader Nifty is down 0.6 percent on profit-taking after four sessions of gains.

Falls track lower Asian stocks after an HSBC/Markit survey painted a grim picture of China's manufacturing sector, heightening uncertainty about the outlook for the region's economic powerhouse.

Shares of blue chips lead the decline. State Bank of India falls 1.4 percent while ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) loses 1.5 percent. Tata Steel (TISC.NS) is down 2.5 percent.

However, overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 4.68 billion rupees on Wednesday, extending their buying streak to a sixth session, provisional exchange data shows.

(Reporting by Indulal P)