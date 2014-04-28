The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is pictured next to a police van in Mumbai April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex is lower 0.2 percent and the Nifty is down 0.3 percent, retreating from record highs last hit on Friday.

IDFC Ltd (IDFC.NS) shares fall 2.2 percent after the infrastructure lender's January-March quarter net profit halved, lagging consensus estimates.

ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) is also down 1 percent, adding to Friday's 2.2 percent fall after its January-March profit when adjusted for one-time foreign exchange gain, lagged estimates.

Falls also track choppy Asian shares after an uninspiring performance on Wall Street and amid increasing tension in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)