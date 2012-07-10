Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai July 23, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The Sensex gains around 0.33 percent, recovering from a 0.8 percent fall over the previous two sessions, while the Nifty advances around 0.31 percent.

Net purchases from foreign institutional investors (FIIs) help improve sentiment, traders say.

Provisional exchange data shows FIIs were net buyers of 2.5 billion rupees in Indian shares on Monday, for a preliminary total of 58.2 billion rupees for the month.

Select blue chip lead gainers: ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) gains 0.8 percent while Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) adds 1.6 percent.

Tata Consultancy services (TCS.NS) flat, Infosys (INFY.NS) up 0.35 percent ahead of their earnings on Thursday.

(manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)