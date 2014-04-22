The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is pictured next to a police van in Mumbai April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex and the Nifty ended flat on Tuesday after hitting record highs for a second consecutive session as the momentum waned ahead of the expiry of monthly derivative contracts and on expectations that current levels sufficiently price in fundamentals.

The Sensex closed 0.03 percent lower at 22,758.37 after gaining as much as 0.39 percent to an all-time high of 22,853.03.

The Nifty closed 0.03 percent lower at 6,815.35. It had earlier advanced as much as 0.3 percent to hit a record high of 6,838.

(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)