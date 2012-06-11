Stock brokers trade in a brokerage firm in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata February 16, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex fell, snapping five days of gains, after S&P said the country could become the first among the BRIC economies to lose its investment-grade status, in an update to its previous decision to cut the country's ratings outlook.

Falls in the index were led by declines in Reliance Industries (RELI.NS), which fell 1 percent, and Larsen & Toubro (LART.NS) which lost 2 percent.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally fell 0.3 percent to 16,668.01 points after earlier rising as much as 1 percent.

The broader 50-share Nifty fell 0.3 percent to 5,054.10 points

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)