Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex gains 0.6 percent, while the 50-share Nifty advances 0.55 percent. Bargain-hunting after the indexes fell for the previous four consecutive sessions driving the gains.

Infosys (INFY.NS) gains 0.72 percent, after falling 12.1 percent for three consecutive sessions.

Energy conglomerate Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) gains 1 percent after falling 2.4 percent this month as of Monday's close, under-performing the 1.6 percent fall in the main NSE index.

However, gains in Indian shares lag the 1.2 percent gain in the MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index, which rose on short-covering and bargain-hunting ahead of Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's Congressional testimony later in the day.