A trader looks at a screen at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai March 7, 2008.

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex rose to an almost 1-1/2 week high on Monday, led by gains in software services exporters as valuations were seen more attractive after recent falls and on hopes for more monetary easing in the key U.S. market.

"IT stocks are playing catch-up to the markets. Sector is available very cheap relative to the market" said S. Naren, chief investment officer for equity at ICICI Prudential AMC, who oversees $3.5 billion dollars in Indian equities.

"Rupee is also helping the IT stocks, but valuation is the main reason for accumulation," Naren added.

However, volumes were muted ahead of a market holiday on Tuesday, while sentiment remains cautious, given the country's economic and fiscal challenges and uncertainty about recent government proposals regarding foreign taxation.

The outlook for equities is "increasingly bleak" given India's "perilous" external account position and a weak rupee that reflects "rampant" fiscal profligacy, Nomura said in a report, setting a target for the BSE Sensex at 17,000 points.

Also on Monday, Deutsche Bank recommended investors turn more defensive on Indian equities, favouring stocks that benefit from consumer demand, after a recent similar call from UBS.

The benchmark 30-share BSE index rose 0.76 percent to 17,318.81 points, marking its highest close since April 20.

The 50-share Nifty ended up 0.75 percent at 5,248.15 points.

Software services exporters led gainers as valuations were seen more attractive, especially after weak U.S. growth data on Friday raised hopes for more stimulus measures in a key export market for the sector.

Second-ranked Infosys rose 2.8 percent. The stock has dropped some 12.9 percent since disappointing investors with its earnings on April 13.

Top-ranked Tata Consultancy Services ended 3.7 percent higher.

Shares of IT stocks have yet to benefit from an 8 percent fall in the rupee against the U.S. dollar over the past few months, despite a "reasonably strong" correlation between currency moves and IT stocks, Credit Suisse said in a report.

Among other advancers, ICICI Bank ended up 1.6 percent, extending gains after delivering better-than-expected results on Friday.

India's biggest real estate developer DLF rose 2.6 percent after Goldman Sachs upgraded its rating on the stock to "buy" from "neutral", citing optimism about profits on the back of improvements in commercial and residential property.

However, among decliners, BHEL fell 2.1 percent, trading close to its 2008 lows, on concerns about drying order books at a time of increasing competition.

Shares in Maruti Suzuki lost 1.83 percent, as worries grow over its operating margins, even after the auto maker posted a better-than-expected fiscal Q4, because of the appreciating yen and discounts it has offered.

