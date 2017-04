An employee of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) works inside the company headquarters in Mumbai March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Software services exporters Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS.NS) and HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLT.NS) fall, despite posting July-September earnings that beat estimates, as investors book profits.

TCS is down 2 percent after making an all-time high of 2,258.85 rupees on Tuesday, while HCL Tech falls 1 percent after hitting a record high of 1,178.45 rupees in the previous session.

Markets were closed on Wednesday for a holiday.

TCS said late on Tuesday its consolidated net profit for the quarter rose 34 percent to 47 billion rupees compared with an average of 44.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)