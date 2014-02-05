Gold ticks higher, but more losses expected
LONDON Gold recovered from a two-week low on Wednesday as speculators locked in some profit from recent losses, but some analysts expect further weakness due to easing political risks.
Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex is down 0.48 percent, while Nifty falls 0.43 percent. The Nifty is trading close to its 200 day moving average after breaching it intraday in the previous session.
Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth $196.3 million on Tuesday, provisional exchange data shows adding to their sale of $656.2 million over the previous seven sessions since January 23.
Blue-chip shares fall on continued emerging market-led risk aversion.
ITC (ITC.NS) is down 1.5 percent, while Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) falls 0.8 percent.
However, Tech Mahindra (TEML.NS) gains 3.1 percent after its December-quarter profit rose more than three-fold to beat analysts estimates.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
LONDON Gold recovered from a two-week low on Wednesday as speculators locked in some profit from recent losses, but some analysts expect further weakness due to easing political risks.
SEOUL Hyundai Motor forecast a gradual earnings recovery after posting a smaller-than-expected 21 percent fall in quarterly profit as sales of higher-margin cars cushioned the impact of a U.S. recall and revenue decline in China.