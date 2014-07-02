People watch a large screen displaying India's benchmark share index on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex and Nifty surge more than 1 percent to hit record highs on Wednesday after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's warning against "mindless populism" raised hopes the government would unveil a fiscally prudent budget next week.

The Sensex provisionally rose 1.27 percent to 25,841.21 points for a record closing high. Earlier, it surged as much as 1.37 percent to a record high of 25,864.53, surpassing its previous life high of 25,735.87 hit on June 11.

The Nifty gained 1.18 percent to close at 7,725.15, its highest level. Earlier in the day, the index hit a record high of 7,732.40, breaching its previous high of 7,700.05, also hit on June 11.

