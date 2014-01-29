People watch a news channel displayed on a large screen on the facade of the Mumbai Stock Exchange building, February 28, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex gains 0.38 percent, recovering after slumping more than 3 percent over the last three sessions. The Nifty is up 0.44 percent.

Gains also track higher Asian markets on Wednesday after Turkey stunned investors with a huge hike in interest rates, stirring hopes the drastic action would short-circuit a vicious cycle of selling in emerging markets and revive risk appetite generally.

Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS) shares rise as much as 8 percent, recovering almost fully from an 8.2 percent drop on Tuesday due to concerns about Suzuki Motor's (7269.T) plans to invest $488 million to build a car plant in India's Gujarat state.

ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) gains 1.1 percent ahead of its December-quarter results later in the day.

The bank may beat consensus profit forecast, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates shows.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)