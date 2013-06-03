Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex falls around 60 points and the Nifty down 20 points, led by losses in ITC, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank.

Shares in Maruti Suzuki(MRTI.NS) fall 2.8 percent after the automaker's sales declined 14.4 percent in May compared with a year earlier.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (SUN.NS) falls 2 percent after two sources with direct knowledge told Reuters that company is in talks to buy Sweden's Meda AB MEDAa.ST for between $5 billion and $6 billion to boost its generics business in developed markets.

However, Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) gains 4 percent on bets the return of founder and former chairman N.R. Narayana Murthy as executive chairman would improve the IT services outlook.