An image of Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth and prosperity, is placed between monitors displaying share price index at a share trading market in Chandigarh August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

MUMBAI The Sensex and Nifty hit record highs on Monday as lenders such as Axis Bank rallied ahead of their financial results starting later this week, while strong gains in debt markets reduced concerns about potential losses in the sector's bond portfolios.

Sentiment also got a boost after the Supreme Court allowed resumption of mining in Goa, sending shares in miners such as Sesa Sterlite SESA.NS surging.

The Sensex provisionally closed up 0.6 percent at 22,764.83, after hitting an all-time high of 22,795.58. The Nifty provisionally rose 0.56 percent to close at 6,817, after hitting an all-time high of 6,825.45 during trade.

(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)