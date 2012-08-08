Stockbrokers monitor stock index numbers on their computer screens at a brokerage firm in Mumbai October 3, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

MUMBAI The Sensex ended flat on Wednesday after two days of gains as hopes for new measures from the recently appointed finance minister brought relief to sceptical investors.

Shares in Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS) lost 6.62 percent, the lowest in two years, after the top telecoms carrier posted its 10th straight quarter of profit decline as cut-throat competition squeezed margins.

On the other hand, Mahindra & Mahindra (MAHM.NS) rose nearly 4 percent after the company posted a better-than-expected 20 percent rise in quarterly profit as strong demand for its sporty cars offset sluggish sales at its key tractor business, boosting its shares.

The Sensex provisionally ended flat at 17,602.12 points, while Nifty ended 0.02 percent higher at 5,338.00 points.