MUMBAI The Sensex and the Nifty rose to their third consecutive session of gains on Tuesday, helped by Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) after positive provisional earnings, while lenders gained on anticipation of a rate cut from the RBI this month.

The Bank Nifty index has gained 5 percent in three trading sessions, leading gains in the broader indexes.

The main BSE index provisionally rose 0.61 percent to 17,585.57 points. The 50-share NSE index provisionally added 0.76 percent to 5,358.50.

BHEL (BHEL.NS) rose 1.1 percent.

