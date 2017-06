People walk outside the Mumbai Stock Exchange building February 10, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

(Corrects para 2 to say 17 components advanced, not 16)

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex lost early gains to end marginally higher on Wednesday after data showed the economy in the October-December period grew at its slowest pace in 11 quarters.

The main 30-share benchmark index rose 0.12 percent, or 21.56 points, to 17,752.68, with 17 of its components advancing.

The broader 50-share NSE index closed 0.18 percent higher at 5,385.20.