Reuters Market Eye - Deutsche Bank recommends getting more defensive on Indian stocks until investors see more certainty on economic indicators and policy, a more stable rupee, and improvements in corporate confidence.

The bank recommends investors pick stocks that would benefit from "continued robustness" in domestic consumption and hinterland economy.

Top picks for its model portfolio are ITC (ITC.NS), Bajaj Auto (BAJA.NS), Mahindra & Mahindra (MAHM.NS), Titan (TITN.NS), as well as two banks Deutsche believes have bigger exposure to consumer finance: HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS) and ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS).