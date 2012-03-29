A broker looks at a computer screen while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai November 11, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Nifty hit two-month lows on Thursday, breaking below key technical support, as technology outsourcing stocks such as Infosys fell, and on continued fears of foreign selling due to uncertainty about taxation for overseas investors.

Indian stocks are headed for their third losing session in four, with traders citing confusion over recent provisions to tax indirect investments and combat tax evasions, which analysts fear could target foreign investors.

However, foreign investors have yet to sell massively. National Stock Exchange data showed provisional net purchases of 1.48 billion rupees on Thursday, bringing total net sales for the week to about $39 million.

The expiry of March derivatives contracts expiry on Thursday and the end of the fiscal year at the end of the week is also adding to the volatility, traders said.

The 50-share Nifty index was down 0.6 percent in mid-morning, breaking below the 200-day moving average for the first time since February 1. Infosys lost 1.6 percent.

