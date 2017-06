People walk pass the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building displaying India's benchmark share index on its facade, in Mumbai September 30, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex dropped 2.17 percent after investors sought more clarity over India's suggested amendments of controversial GAAR proposals.

The losses accelerated in late trading, after stop losses were triggered in the futures and options markets, traders said.

The 30-share Sensex fell 366.53 points to end at 16,546.18, while the 50-share Nifty lost 2.23 percent to end at 4999.95 points.