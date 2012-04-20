Tata Motors reaches wage deal with Sanand plant union
Tata Motors Ltd reached a long-term wage settlement with workers at Sanand plant in Gujarat.
Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex and Nifty provisionally ended down 0.8 percent on Friday, dragged down by a drop in Nifty futures in the afternoon session that traders attributed to a trading error.
Several dealers attributed the falls in the Nifty futures of as much as 6.7 percent to a trading mistake sparked by an attempt to sell both Infosys futures and index futures.
A National Stock Exchange official told Reuters the exchange was looking into the matter, though they would not confirm whether the sudden drop in the futures index was due to a trading mistake.
Infosys shares ended flat, while the Nifty lost 0.78 percent 5,290.85 points. The BSE Sensex provisionally fell 0.75 percent to 17,372.25 points
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; editing by Rafael Nam)
Tata Motors Ltd reached a long-term wage settlement with workers at Sanand plant in Gujarat.
MUMBAI State Bank of India said on Friday it may not need to tap equity markets for at least another year as its capital ratios will strengthen in the wake of this week's $2.3 billion share sale.