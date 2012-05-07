People watch a news channel displayed on a large screen on the facade of the Mumbai Stock Exchange building February 28, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

MUMBAI The Sensex and the Nifty rose on Monday, in a reversal from earlier losses, after a controversial set of provisions on taxation were deferred by a year, soothing fears about foreign outflows.

Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee told parliament the General Anti-Avoidance Rule (GAAR) would be delayed until fiscal 2013/14 and added the burden of proving tax evasion will lie with the authorities rather than with overseas investors.

Indian shares cut losses and gained for the day, on a session in which the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan fell 2 percent on global risk aversion.

Capital goods stocks rose the most, with Larsen & Toubro (LART.NS) and Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL.NS) gaining 4-5 percent each.

The 30-share BSE index provisionally rose 0.61 percent to 16,933.76 points, while the 50-share NSE index added 0.54 percent higher at 5,114.15 points.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)