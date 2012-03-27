Mumbai The BSE Sensex recovered from its lowest close in about two months in the previous session, tracking a global equity rally after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said ultra-loose U.S. monetary policy was still necessary.

Stocks punished on Monday were among the biggest gainers, with financial firm HDFC up 1.9 percent.

However, broader gains were capped by concerns over foreign selling over taxes on derivative products sold overseas, as well as caution ahead of the government's borrowing details for the fiscal 2012/13 year and the balance of payments data, both due this week.

The main 30-share BSE index and the 50-share Nifty index gained 0.5 percent each in mid-morning trade.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)