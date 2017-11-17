Sensex ends higher as Moody's upgrade cheers

(Reuters) - Sensex ended higher on Friday after climbing more than 1 percent during the session, after Moody’s Investors Service upgraded India’s sovereign bond rating for the first time in nearly 14 years.

A broker laughs while speaking to a colleague, as they trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.67 percent higher at 10,283.60, while the benchmark BSE Sensex finished 0.71 percent up at 33,342.80.

Financials led the gains, with Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd rising 2.9 percent and ICICI Bank Ltd ending 1.8 percent higher.

For the week, the NSE index declined 0.4 percent, while the BSE index ended flat.

