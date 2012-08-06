People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building displaying India's benchmark share index on its facade, in Mumbai September 30, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex gains 1.25 percent, while the 50-share NSE index adds 1.28 percent.

Gains track a rally in Asian shares after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data. The MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan is up 1.7 percent.

Provisional exchange data shows foreign investors were net buyers of stocks worth 2.08 billion rupees on Friday, bringing their net purchases to 35.9 billion rupees for the week.

Traders warn cautious mood will again prevail, given continued concerns about weak rainfalls during the monsoon season as well as uncertainty about policy reforms ahead of the start of the parliament session on August 8.

* Blue chips lead gainers: Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) shares gain 4.4 percent, while ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) gains 1.5 percent.