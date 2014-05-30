A broker monitors share prices while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex is up 0.28 percent, while the broader Nifty is 0.29 percent higher.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS) gains 2.3 percent while Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL.NS) is up 2 percent after January-March earnings beat some analysts estimates.

Larsen & Toubro (LART.NS) is up 1.7 percent ahead of Jan-March earnings later in the day.

However, Tata Motors Ltd (TAMO.NS) fell 1.6 percent after operating margin at its unit Jaguar Land Rover Ltd lagged some analyst estimates for the March quarter.

Caution prevails ahead of Jan-March GDP and infrastructure output data for April later in the day and central bank's policy review on June 3.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)