Reuters Market Eye - The Sensex and Nifty gain around 0.8 percent, after notching five consecutive daily gains last week.

Domestic shares also track a global rally after the euro zone finance ministers agreed on an aid package for Spanish banks.

The advance is being led by gains in banking stocks on continued rate cut expectations, and after the central bank announced on Friday a surprise open market operation of 120 billion rupees.

ICICI bank (ICBK.NS) rises 2 percent, while HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS) advances 1 percent.